- Autobuild Purchase Production Fix
- GNN fix for static space monsters
- Fixed error with planet lists and parked fleets with colony and outpost ships
- Fixed typos in technology descriptions
- Fleet combat support ship softlock fix
- AI combat triggering player achievement fixes
Lord of Rigel update for 4 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update