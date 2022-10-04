 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 4 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Autobuild Purchase Production Fix
  • GNN fix for static space monsters
  • Fixed error with planet lists and parked fleets with colony and outpost ships
  • Fixed typos in technology descriptions
  • Fleet combat support ship softlock fix
  • AI combat triggering player achievement fixes

