-Implemented additional subtitles. These are all current subtitles: English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese
-Added Spanish voice over
-Minor bug fixes
Red Matter 2 update for 4 October 2022
Language Update 1.0.006
