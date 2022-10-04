 Skip to content

Red Matter 2 update for 4 October 2022

Language Update 1.0.006

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Implemented additional subtitles. These are all current subtitles: English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese
-Added Spanish voice over
-Minor bug fixes

