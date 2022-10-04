- Fixed stair angles on Streets
- AI detection & reaction improvements
- Enemies can see through glass now
- Added some more cover to the start of Streets
- Fixed some collision issues on Streets
- Lowered first wave cout to 5 enemies on Combat Base
- Made all enemies stand and run on Combat Base to increase the flow of waves
- Fixed a few areas enemies got stuck at on Combat Base
- Flattened terrain on Combat Base to prevent AI "dancing" bug from happening
- Made static allies more aware on Combat Base
- Adjusted some colliders on Combat Base
- Added a tooltip that lets you know when a mission doesn't support custom loadouts (only Combat Base for now)
- Fixed issue with sandbag LODs on Combat Base
- Removed overlapping text on Ruins
- Fixed a typo on Combat Base
- Fixed out-of-scale ammo crates on Ruins, Bridge, and Highlands
- Removed old ammo crate models from Ruins
- Fixed some floating props on Bridge
- Fixed a few broken enemy spawns on Highlands
- Increased grab timeout on M60
PunjiVR update for 4 October 2022
Update 9 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
