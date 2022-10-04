 Skip to content

PunjiVR update for 4 October 2022

Update 9 Patch 1

Update 9 Patch 1 · Build 9651366

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed stair angles on Streets
  • AI detection & reaction improvements
  • Enemies can see through glass now
  • Added some more cover to the start of Streets
  • Fixed some collision issues on Streets
  • Lowered first wave cout to 5 enemies on Combat Base
  • Made all enemies stand and run on Combat Base to increase the flow of waves
  • Fixed a few areas enemies got stuck at on Combat Base
  • Flattened terrain on Combat Base to prevent AI "dancing" bug from happening
  • Made static allies more aware on Combat Base
  • Adjusted some colliders on Combat Base
  • Added a tooltip that lets you know when a mission doesn't support custom loadouts (only Combat Base for now)
  • Fixed issue with sandbag LODs on Combat Base
  • Removed overlapping text on Ruins
  • Fixed a typo on Combat Base
  • Fixed out-of-scale ammo crates on Ruins, Bridge, and Highlands
  • Removed old ammo crate models from Ruins
  • Fixed some floating props on Bridge
  • Fixed a few broken enemy spawns on Highlands
  • Increased grab timeout on M60

