Update! Work in Progress insight and hotfixes.

Hello, everyone!

A new update for Nadir’s Prologue just went live. We polished some of the systems in the game and introduced a few bug fixes to found and reported issues. Thank you for playing the new build and sharing your feedback and reports via our official Discord!

We are happy to continue our work on the game, and we have prepared a neat work-in-progress insight to show you some more improvements we prepared thanks to your feedback, and tell you more about how we are planning to shape our game core.

Today, you are getting the first insight into the Charges mechanic. We’re glad that you like the idea of controlling your opponent in our game, and we received very positive feedback about it. Yet there are still some aspects of this system that could be improved to introduce more tactical layers to it and make your gameplay even more interesting and rewarding.

We are also addressing your opinions about the visuals of the game, showing some changes on that matter, and how we will differ every circle of hell to have its unique colors and theme. We are also working on updating the Descent scene to be closer to our beloved art style.

We hope you’ll like what we have prepared, and you will have a lot of fun with the updates that are coming. We would be also very thankful if you could consider posting a short review for our Prologue on Steam, and share your opinion about it with us and others who may be interested in our project.

And now, let’s dive into the full improvements and fixes list:

Changelog 04.10.22

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that locked a game when a player canceled a card selection after clicking on a Soulshard card with 0 Soulshards.

Fixed a bug that deleted a card with the Burn effect from the deck.

Fixed a bug that would keep the Status Effects on enemies from previous runs.

Fixed a bug that could lock a game when facing the “Hideous Gnarl” enemy.

Fixed a bug that hid the HP/Armor bars of an enemy defeated in a previous run.

Turned off the option to change the language during gameplay, which caused problems. The options ---should be available only in the main menu.

Fixed some empty fields in the language options.

Fixed a bug that showed damage/effect indicators when Profanity/Desacrate was in play even though the damage/effect was not applied.

Fixed some missing card names and images.

Fixed wrong speech messages from Jeanne.

Fixed tooltip descriptions for effects that spawn cards.

Fixed tooltip descriptions for abilities with Amplify effect.

Fixed wrong Obols and Soulshards values while in the City of Nadir.

Fixed a bug that resulted in cards added at the start of a battle do not discard properly when Robespierre Damned was in play.

Polish:

Fixed the color of Desacrate and Profanity status effects to Red to fit with the rest of Debuffs.

Changed the button icon to the right one on the tutorial popup.

Moved the speech bubbles so they won’t be covered by the Enemy Cards.

Changed the position of targetting arrow to be above the enemy cards.

Changed the position of the Options menu to be above Enemy Cards.

Work in Progress Insight

Charges mechanic

We received a lot of feedback about our game's unique mechanic of action-reaction, and we can see it was warmly welcomed, but the fact that the enemy always reacted back immediately sometimes felt odd for some of you and in fact was sometimes limiting your options. How much better would it be to introduce some more tactics in the gameplay, and have more flexibility during combat?

Our restless designers spend some time trying to figure out what we can do about it, and we agreed that it may be nice to get back to our old idea of “Enemy Charges.”

How it works you’ll ask?

Each enemy Card has a number of charges on itself represented by little indicators, similar to the ones on our cards, that were telling us what is the “cost” of playing given half, so how many enemy cards will be flipped. Each time you play a card, one of those circles gets filled… and that’s it! As long as there are unfilled charges, the enemy will not use a reaction from that card.

It is somehow making the game easier at first glance, but rest assured – it can now present an even more engaging challenge. You have more time and control over your enemy, but as enemy moves can be designed and balanced even better, we are able to make more

We had to rebalance all of the player and enemy cards of course, but the game plays smoother. It also helped us design new monsters, as we simply had more options to play around with. The system is currently being tested and refined. Like the last time, we will launch this update on the beta testing branch for you to experience it before it goes officially live. Keep an eye on that!

Aside from unique gameplay, Nadir also stands out when it comes to its visuals. Our artists are extremely grateful, as our players like their vision and praise the game for its astonishing art style. We have heard your feedback about the combat scene background and wanted to show you some improvements on that matter.

As you know each circle in hell is dedicated to a different sin. We can easily differ the theme and setting in the game when you will be traveling through hell, by using different colors and images in the background.

Here is a gif that shows a smart way to accomplish such an effect:

And how it looks in the game:





And that would be all from us now. Be sure to join our official Discord! We’d love to answer any questions you might have and discuss the future of Nadir with you! Get notified about the new updates as soon as possible by following our Socials: Twitter and Facebook.

Hold tight, Sinners, and Add the game to your wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1535100

