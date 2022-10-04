-Fixed an issue with recipes not completing unless in the Tier the recipe was from
-Fixed a bad Weight calculation using the next tiers value instead of current
-Fixed Ore sale value that was being displayed more than it gave
-Completely changed how teleporting works again... should now work as intended
-Fixed recipe caps being completely ignored they were supposed to cap at 25 per tier
-Added the party members Tier to party UI
-Added 2 new Caidicus music tracks, Smile and Every Time
-Added Async save method for saving
Infinimine update for 4 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.16
