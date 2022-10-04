 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 4 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9651281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue with recipes not completing unless in the Tier the recipe was from
-Fixed a bad Weight calculation using the next tiers value instead of current
-Fixed Ore sale value that was being displayed more than it gave
-Completely changed how teleporting works again... should now work as intended
-Fixed recipe caps being completely ignored they were supposed to cap at 25 per tier
-Added the party members Tier to party UI
-Added 2 new Caidicus music tracks, Smile and Every Time
-Added Async save method for saving

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link