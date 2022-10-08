Angels Day! We added new songs!

We updated Halo Beats! because there is angels day! (10/4 in Japan)
eh? Too late...?
You don't care about anything
＜＜Added new 4 songs!＞＞
楽箏-FUNKOT-/AGOCHU026
破竹之勢/NK (Nekoribo)
不老不死/Losstime Life / 龍崎一
Moments Note/sousou
