Halo Beats! update for 8 October 2022

Angels Day! We added new songs!

We updated Halo Beats! because there is angels day! (10/4 in Japan)
eh? Too late...? You don't care about anything

＜＜Added new 4 songs!＞＞

楽箏-FUNKOT-/AGOCHU026
破竹之勢/NK (Nekoribo)
不老不死/Losstime Life / 龍崎一
Moments Note/sousou

