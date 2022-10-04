 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 4 October 2022

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9650570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New medals can now be picked in settings
  • Fixed a bug where Crazy mode saved games could not be loaded
  • Fixed unit's health not being restored after a Brawl fight if the unit is already being revived by a regular Resurrection skill
  • Units should not become stuck anymore when flying during the Thrower quest
  • Fixed several other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Despot's Game Content Depot 1227281
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: MacOS Depot 1227282
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: Linux Depot 1227283
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089800
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089801
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link