- New medals can now be picked in settings
- Fixed a bug where Crazy mode saved games could not be loaded
- Fixed unit's health not being restored after a Brawl fight if the unit is already being revived by a regular Resurrection skill
- Units should not become stuck anymore when flying during the Thrower quest
- Fixed several other minor bugs
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 4 October 2022
Patch 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
