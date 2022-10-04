 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 October 2022

Update, Version 20221004

Last edited by Wendy

English
[Commodity Market]Added furniture vendors.
[Commodity Market]Food ingredient vendors now have more character graphics variations.
More washing machine memes. :D
简体中文
【小商品市场】加入了家具商人。
【小商品市场】食材商人的外观上有了更大的随机性。
更多的洗衣机的梗。:D

