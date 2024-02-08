Out Now! Become The Holy Judge, Jury, and Executioner in The Inquisitor

Journey to Koenigstein today on Steam, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S
The Unworld awaits… We have finally lifted the veil between the light and darkness, to bring the dark fantasy game The Inquisitor to Steam, Windows PC (Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store) PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for £34.99, with the Deluxe Edition containing the Original Soundtrack, Digital Compendium, and The Grandmaster’s Attire for £44.99.
A demo of The Inquisitor is also available on Steam, Windows PC, PlayStation Store and Xbox Series X|S.
The Inquisitor transports players to the year 1500 A.D. in an alternate historical timeline where Jesus escaped his crucifixion and, instead of forgiveness, brought violent vengeance on all the non-believers. In a world full of unrelenting sinners, a trusted servant of Christ Vengeful, Mordimer Madderin, is sent to uncover the sinister secrets and dark forces plaguing the city of Koenigstein.
In The Inquisitor, players find themselves drawn into a world of deception and conspiracy. Where every gritty twist and turn in the story of Koenigstein, and the story Mordimer himself, unfolds before the player’s eyes. Each player decision will carry consequence and informs the final outcome, offering branching storylines and missions that will test morality and determine the fate of both the sacred and the sinful denizens of Koenigstein.
With a unique skillset, Mordimer will bring retribution upon the malicious forces that have invaded the city, using his sleuthing abilities to interrogate suspects to mete out judgement in this cruel era of justice. But the mysteries of Koenigstein run far deeper than the faithless transgressions that have befallen the surface. Mordimer will need to descend into the mysterious Unworld ruled by the malevolent Murk, to uncover the mysteries hiding within the souls of the heretics.
Players can also tune in to the Kalypso Media live stream this evening at 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CET where David from Kalypso Media and Piotr from The Dust will play through the first missions together and answer questions from the community.
Features:
- Be the ultimate Holy Judge and Jury: Your role as an Inquisitor is to maintain order and enforce the faith in God. But the world is full of sinners who have lost their way. Decide the fates of those you judge in multiple story-driven cases and missions. This is a world where morality and what is right have long strayed from each other. So, will you show mercy or undying belief in The Holy Law?
- A morally tainted, non-linear tale: This is a dark and gritty story centred around a religion preaching revenge and violence. Multiple branching story choices will test your morality. Choose your path and decide what kind of Inquisitor you will be - one of pity or one of retribution - and ultimately what mark you will leave on this world.
- Enlightened sleuthing: Mordimer has unique skills and abilities that allow him to solve the various crimes and mysteries that have befallen Koenigstein. Track down and interrogate suspects. Discover the hidden truths of the city and its inhabitants. Piece together the evidence and make your final judgments.
- Delve into the Unworld: Unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer has the ability to enter the mysterious Unworld. There he can discover the deeper secrets that suspects have tried to hide in their souls. But there is a grave risk when venturing into this world and the dark force which reigns supreme here will do everything it can to destroy you for stepping foot into its realm.
- Persuasive interrogations: The 1500’s remain a cruel era of justice. As an Inquisitor, you have free rein to use whatever methods and tools deemed necessary to persuade suspects to reveal ‘the truth’. These optional interrogations date back to the times of the real Inquisition and it’s up to you to decide if and how much force to apply to those under your investigation.
- Let your sword do the talking: Sometimes a tongue just needs to be cut right out in order to loosen it. A full sword-based combat system means various cases will let or even require you to use brute force. Master your blade, find your openings, and use your enemy’s weak points against them.