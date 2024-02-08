Out Now! Become The Holy Judge, Jury, and Executioner in The Inquisitor

Journey to Koenigstein today on Steam, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

The Unworld awaits… We have finally lifted the veil between the light and darkness, to bring the dark fantasy game The Inquisitor to Steam, Windows PC (Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store) PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for £34.99, with the Deluxe Edition containing the Original Soundtrack, Digital Compendium, and The Grandmaster’s Attire for £44.99.



A demo of The Inquisitor is also available on Steam, Windows PC, PlayStation Store and Xbox Series X|S.

The Inquisitor transports players to the year 1500 A.D. in an alternate historical timeline where Jesus escaped his crucifixion and, instead of forgiveness, brought violent vengeance on all the non-believers. In a world full of unrelenting sinners, a trusted servant of Christ Vengeful, Mordimer Madderin, is sent to uncover the sinister secrets and dark forces plaguing the city of Koenigstein.

In The Inquisitor, players find themselves drawn into a world of deception and conspiracy. Where every gritty twist and turn in the story of Koenigstein, and the story Mordimer himself, unfolds before the player’s eyes. Each player decision will carry consequence and informs the final outcome, offering branching storylines and missions that will test morality and determine the fate of both the sacred and the sinful denizens of Koenigstein.

With a unique skillset, Mordimer will bring retribution upon the malicious forces that have invaded the city, using his sleuthing abilities to interrogate suspects to mete out judgement in this cruel era of justice. But the mysteries of Koenigstein run far deeper than the faithless transgressions that have befallen the surface. Mordimer will need to descend into the mysterious Unworld ruled by the malevolent Murk, to uncover the mysteries hiding within the souls of the heretics.

Players can also tune in to the Kalypso Media live stream this evening at 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CET where David from Kalypso Media and Piotr from The Dust will play through the first missions together and answer questions from the community.

