Prison Architect: UNDEAD and FREE Update THE KICKSTAND is out now!

**

Get Undead Here For some Spooky, Silly, Halloween Fun:

**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154010/Prison_Architect__Undead/

**

Prison Architect: Undead Key Features:

**

The Dead Walk the Earth - Through the new Undead option, your prison can become festered by an undead scourge. These hostile little biters can appear via the Ornamental Gravestones within the new Graveyard room or from a new infection event.

- Through the new Undead option, your prison can become festered by an undead scourge. These hostile little biters can appear via the Ornamental Gravestones within the new Graveyard room or from a new infection event. Who you gonna call? Bounty Hunters! - When things go south, call the Bounty Hunter Emergency Service: trained bounty hunters will join your fight against the undead.

- When things go south, call the Bounty Hunter Emergency Service: trained bounty hunters will join your fight against the undead. Dead Meat - To help deal with the undead in a less violent way to get those sweet sweet payments you can use new items to both lure and stop the undead whilst you wall you secure them, using either the Undead Chum or Distraction Contraption items.

**

Undead





New Units

** The Undead are always looking for new friends to bring into their little group. Sadly most people don't like the color green and will run screaming when seeing them.

Difficulty Settings - The new Undead option will come with 3 difficulty settings, from low to high, as the difficulty rises the Undead will become stronger, faster, and will appear more often.

- The new Undead option will come with 3 difficulty settings, from low to high, as the difficulty rises the Undead will become stronger, faster, and will appear more often. Undead Rising - These new units can appear within your walls in 1 of 2 ways, through an infection event with small numbers gaining a status that turns them or via the new Graveyard room.

- These new units can appear within your walls in 1 of 2 ways, through an infection event with small numbers gaining a status that turns them or via the new Graveyard room. The Graveyard - A new room for you to commemorate the dead, your prisoners can use it as a place to relax during freetime. Though it does have the slight downside of having other occupants that sometimes like to come up to say hi.

- A new room for you to commemorate the dead, your prisoners can use it as a place to relax during freetime. Though it does have the slight downside of having other occupants that sometimes like to come up to say hi. Undead Tiers - Based on the original unit that has been infected the Undead will have 3 tiers, from low to high, with higher tiered undead being faster, stronger and a little bit smarter.

**

Dealing with the Dead

** Though they can be a little bitey, if you have them sectioned off securely they are polite enough to pay you rent for their stay via new Undead Payments.

New Items - To help secure them we've added 2 new items, a lure item (totally not made from brains) and a fancy new contraption which will keep any undead in the area occupied in the most practical way possible.

- To help secure them we've added 2 new items, a lure item (totally not made from brains) and a fancy new contraption which will keep any undead in the area occupied in the most practical way possible. New Emergency Service - For those opposed to bitey tenants. The new Bounty Hunter emergency service will come and clear out any unwanted squatters - just give them a call and they'll roam your grounds to get rid of these undead heads.

**

Undead Visuals

** Besides the Undead themselves having their own sprites, we've add a few more aesthetic options to promote the "spooky" vibe.

Bloodied Clock Face - A new clock face is available via the options menu, though it is analogue only.

- A new clock face is available via the options menu, though it is analogue only. New Overlay - Through the options menu you can add a darkened overlay to add to the tone of your new undead filled prison, the overlay also comes with an optional distortion effect that will occur when major events happen.

- Through the options menu you can add a darkened overlay to add to the tone of your new undead filled prison, the overlay also comes with an optional distortion effect that will occur when major events happen. Staff Uniforms - The first pack of new uniforms has arrived, aptly named as undead uniforms, giving all your base staff a bloodied survivalist look to them.

- The first pack of new uniforms has arrived, aptly named as undead uniforms, giving all your base staff a bloodied survivalist look to them. New Items - We've added some graveyard inspired items that your past just-going-through-a-dark-phase self would love.

- We've added some graveyard inspired items that your past just-going-through-a-dark-phase self would love. New Weapons - With the bounty hunters come some new weapons to use to take on the undead horde, a couple new guns and a crowbar. Oh and also a Chainsaw because let's be honest, we had to right?

**

The Kickstand

**

New Dogs - We always love new dogs so of course we needed to give you some more in the form of a sweet little corgi and a ball of love in the form of a Siberian husky, who is the best girl. No bias.

- We always love new dogs so of course we needed to give you some more in the form of a sweet little corgi and a ball of love in the form of a Siberian husky, who is the best girl. No bias. New Quickrooms - 3 more quickrooms have been added to help ease your prison creations, with a new Security, Kenell, and Parole quick room.

- 3 more quickrooms have been added to help ease your prison creations, with a new Security, Kenell, and Parole quick room. Camera Improvements - cameras can now be locked in place and have their monitors given a priority for guards through a new policy, which will also prioritize other security items.

- cameras can now be locked in place and have their monitors given a priority for guards through a new policy, which will also prioritize other security items. Empty Room - Following a lot of feedback and suggestions we've added a new empty room which can be used to help you in sectioning your prisons into different sectors without needing to wall everything off.

Full Patch Notes: https://pdxint.at/KickstandPatch

Price is 2.99 USD/ 2.09 GBP/ 2.99EUR.

Be sure to follow us on our social channels to stay updated on the latest news!

Facebook: https://pdxint.at/PAfacebook

Twitter: https://pdxint.at/PAtwitter

Discord: https://pdxint.at/PAdiscord