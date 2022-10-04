Update to 1.0.6.1

Hello gardening friends!
A bunch of additions were added to game! See the additions below!
Enjoy your garden!
Added
- Added a gameplay hint when a composter is filled. It explains that fertilizer will be ready the next day.
- Added a gameplay hint when players find a gold nugget. It explains that they can be disposed in the garbage container for in-game currency.
- It is now possible to fixate objects when hovering them. Fixated objects cannot be picked up by accident, the fixation has to be undone first. Also fixated objects that are locked into position and will not be affected by collisions.
- The garbage container can now be painted in different colors with the paint brush.
- Weed outlines are now visible for several seconds when the player selects the hand tool or is picking up weeds. This will make finding weeds easier.
Updated
- All localizations are updated.
Changed files in this update