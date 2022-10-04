 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 4 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 4 Update log Ver. 1.0.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the door at the top of Chapter 16, now it can be opened with a key; also fix the bug that blocks the stairs
  2. Fix the problem that the BOSS in Chapter 16 Battle of the King City was running around
  3. Fix the problem of occupation error in chapter 18
  4. Fix the typo in the dialogue of the miscellaneous soldiers in chapter 6
  5. Fix chapter 12 repeat the problem of the main character
  6. male and female main transformation can be manually canceled, transformed once in this turn without limit
  7. Incarnation time increased to 7 rounds
  8. Fix the problem of Mona magic cycle

