- Fix the door at the top of Chapter 16, now it can be opened with a key; also fix the bug that blocks the stairs
- Fix the problem that the BOSS in Chapter 16 Battle of the King City was running around
- Fix the problem of occupation error in chapter 18
- Fix the typo in the dialogue of the miscellaneous soldiers in chapter 6
- Fix chapter 12 repeat the problem of the main character
- male and female main transformation can be manually canceled, transformed once in this turn without limit
- Incarnation time increased to 7 rounds
- Fix the problem of Mona magic cycle
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 4 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 4 Update log Ver. 1.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update