2022/10/3 Update Note

This update is for Panzer War : DE.
Update Logs:
- The garage can be customized and the idle animations are added.
- You can select ammunition for sub-guns.
- The bot carry different ammunitions.
- Show penetration probs when aim enemies.
- Add vehicle spawner for map workshop.
- Add free camera to 7v7 and skirmish.
- The distribution of damage and penertation is more similiar to WOT.
- Custom skirmish can select vehicles from custom list.
- A simple death replay camera.
- Fix shake of crosshair
Changed files in this update