 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 4 October 2022

2022/10/3 Update Note

Share · View all patches · Build 9647643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is for Panzer War : DE.
Update Logs:

  1. The garage can be customized and the idle animations are added.
  2. You can select ammunition for sub-guns.
  3. The bot carry different ammunitions.
  4. Show penetration probs when aim enemies.
  5. Add vehicle spawner for map workshop.
  6. Add free camera to 7v7 and skirmish.
  7. The distribution of damage and penertation is more similiar to WOT.
  8. Custom skirmish can select vehicles from custom list.
  9. A simple death replay camera.
  10. Fix shake of crosshair

Changed files in this update

Default Depot 798841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link