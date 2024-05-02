 Skip to content

Abiotic Factor update for 2 May 2024

Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9647406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Greetings esteemed colleagues,

Abiotic Factor is OUT NOW in Early Access!

Early Access Launch Trailer!

Early Access Roadmap

As we begin this exciting journey into early access, we want to be as transparent as possible with our plans.

Here is our most up to date Roadmap as of May 2nd, 2024.


The roadmap is subject to change as we receive more feedback from you — the community. And of course there will be some small and medium-sized updates in between these major roadmap updates. Keep sharing your feedback, we are here to build the game with YOU.

Hosting Dedicated Servers

For those interested in hosting your own dedicated server, we’ve created THIS GUIDE for setting it up.

More Info

Check out our STEAM FORUM for Patch Notes, FAQs, Known Issues, Bug Reporting and more!

Good luck Scientists, and please enjoy your adventure into the GATE Cascade Research Facility, and the many worlds beyond. We’ll see you on the other side.

Get Involved!

Join the Research Division Today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/427410/Abiotic_Factor/

