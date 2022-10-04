 Skip to content

奇怪的RPG update for 4 October 2022

Gaming adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 9647099

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Reduce the resilience of zombie monsters.
  2. Cancel the automatic venom generation mechanism of zombie bosses to encourage players to fight more.
  3. In the later stage, red equipment cannot produce special effect on the unbroken boss, so as to prevent the special effect from exploding too much to make the boss action unclear.
  4. Optimize performance.
  5. Cancel the toughness bonus of ordinary monsters in difficult mode.
  6. Reduce the toughness of the boss in difficult mode.
  7. The overall drop of monsters is modified to encourage more challenges to difficult modes.
  8. Modify the purchase conditions of the emperor's armguard.
  9. Add the description of the prince's armguard and the mercy's armguard.
  10. The third magic stone adds a detailed description of the dodge charging mechanism.
  11. Slightly strengthen the sky.
    Thank the player "Blue" for his feedback.

Depot 1902711
