- Reduce the resilience of zombie monsters.
- Cancel the automatic venom generation mechanism of zombie bosses to encourage players to fight more.
- In the later stage, red equipment cannot produce special effect on the unbroken boss, so as to prevent the special effect from exploding too much to make the boss action unclear.
- Optimize performance.
- Cancel the toughness bonus of ordinary monsters in difficult mode.
- Reduce the toughness of the boss in difficult mode.
- The overall drop of monsters is modified to encourage more challenges to difficult modes.
- Modify the purchase conditions of the emperor's armguard.
- Add the description of the prince's armguard and the mercy's armguard.
- The third magic stone adds a detailed description of the dodge charging mechanism.
- Slightly strengthen the sky.
Thank the player "Blue" for his feedback.
奇怪的RPG update for 4 October 2022
Gaming adjustment
Patchnotes via Steam Community
