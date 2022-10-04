 Skip to content

SHENZHEN I/O update for 4 October 2022

UPDATE: Fix for mouse alignment bug on Mac

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update fixes an issue where the mouse would sometimes be misaligned on Macbooks.

