CRIMESIGHT update for 5 October 2022

Patch notes ver.1.5.4

Patch notes ver.1.5.4 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The patch (ver. 1.5.4) is now available.
The patch will be automatically downloaded and applied before the game is launched.

ver.1.5.4
・Fixed some minor bugs.

