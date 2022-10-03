 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 3 October 2022

03 Oct 22 Early Access Build

  • Chalk 2's Run: fixed a typo in the briefing text.
  • Convoy to Hell: fixed a crash when firing on convoy vehicles.

