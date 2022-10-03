[beta] Unstable release 0.9.15

This is an unstable release, containing big changes that may introduce new bugs. Major new changes include the following:

60+ new outfits

80+ new missions in human space and beyond

40 new stations and planets in existing systems

Improvement of many graphics, including stars, ships, effects, and outfits

The addition of parallax to background stars and haze

Sweeping balance changes to various ships and outfits

Overheating a ship only disables energy generation, letting the ship still use battery power to operate

Changes to the UI, including the addition of new ship and outfit categories and an overhaul of the map screen

Changes to existing missions, including an overhaul of the first third of the Free Worlds campaign.

Several features have been added to the game engine, for use by plugins and other content creators.

These include:

20 new swizzle options

The ability to customize ship and outfit categories in the data files

Four new damage-over-time types

Conversations can trigger mission actions depending on the player's choices, including payment, gifting items, and triggering events

Missions can trigger actions every time the date increments

Plugins can selectively disable vanilla content

Events can remove objects from a system without needing to redefine the entire system

Removal of the 32 hardpoint limit

This summary only scratches the surface of what was added during 0.9.15's year-and-a-third-long development cycle. For a complete list of changes, as well as further detail about what was summarised, see the changelog. This release also marks the highest number of contributors to a single release, bypassing 0.9.9's record of 69. Special thanks to the 107 people who contributed to this release: @10010101001, @1010todd, @AlbertNewton, @alex116, @alextd, @Amacita, @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @a-random-lemurian, @arkhne, @Arrow2thekn33, @Azure3141, @beccabunny, @benflodge, @BlazingDiesel, @Brick63, @CAPTAIN1947, @ChamEV, @Corraban2, @DarcyManoel, @DeBlister, @DJF113, @dorbarker, @DownsB, @Dragenhart, @dragonmaus, @Dschiltt, @EjoThims, @EricFromCanada, @ESCelestia, @eternal-sorrow, @fakepass, @Ferociousfeind, @flaviojs, @Galaucus, @GefullteTaubenbrust2, @Hadron1776, @Hecter94, @Hurleveur, @infinitewarp, @Jamibaraki, @janisozaur, @jerith, jeverett#3344, @jostephd, @kaol, @Karirawri, @kestrel1110, @leklachu, @LepRyot, @LukeMarlin, @Mach565, @MageKing17, @MagicMuscleMan, @MasterOfGrey, @McloughlinGuy, @MCOfficer, @mOctave, @Mr-L-oof, @nathan-b, @NomadicVolcano, @NRK4, @oo13, @pakyinw, @PeacefulPotato, @petervdmeer, @peteryager, @pilover100, @Pointedstick, @quyykk, @Rakete1111, @ravenshining, @RestingImmortal, @roadrunner56, @Rocketeer456, @salqadri, @samoja12, @samrocketman, @saraswativ23, @Saugia, @Scrinarii1337, @shitwolfymakes, @sigus, @skilaa, @SpearDane, @stechio, @SubstandardZeal, @tehhowch, @Terin, @TheMarksman-ES, @thewierdnut, @thomasballinger, @RisingLeaf, @tibetiroka, @TotalCaesar659, @unjown, @vitalchip, @W1zrad, @warp-core, @waterhouse, @Wedge009, @williaji, X-27#8884, @yjhn, and @Zitchas.

Friendly reminder that all odd numbered releases, including this one, are considered "unstable" updates, and in order to play such updates on Steam you need to opt into the beta branch. To do that, go to your Steam library, right click Endless Sky, go to Properties, go to Betas, and select the beta in the drop down box. (You don't need any sort of beta code, just select beta in the drop down box and close the menu.)