Version update description on 2022.10.4

- Fixed the problem that a few players got stuck in the prologue and NPC conversation.
2.The map of the prologue has been modified. Some players spent a lot of time finding the exit. The exit location has been adjusted to make it easier to find.
3.Adjust the position of the air wall to prevent players from having problems with the wall in some special positions.
- Fix the problem that BOSS occasionally gets stuck after being attacked continuously by players.
- Increase the trigger rate of the pursuit skill of continuous bow and arrow shooting in the air.
We will continue to optimize the game and improve the game experience of players. Thank you for your attention and support!
Changed files in this update