Dota 2 update for 3 October 2022
ClientVersion 5467
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Spanish - Latin America, Romanian, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Bulgarian, Swedish, Turkish, Japanese, Polish, and Finnish
English Localization
Items
- Tome of Knowledge: Added new attribute
modelwith value of
models/gameplay/attrib_tome_xp.vmdl
