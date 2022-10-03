 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 3 October 2022

ClientVersion 5467

Share · View all patches · Build 9645797 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Spanish - Latin America, Romanian, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Bulgarian, Swedish, Turkish, Japanese, Polish, and Finnish

English Localization

  • DOTA_StickerCollection_NoStickersForTalent: You have no <i>Talent</i> stickers. Find some on the <b><a href=\"event:DOTAStickerCollectionBuyStickers()\">marketplace</a></b> or purchase a <b><a href=\"event:DOTAStickerCollectionGoToStoreForPage()\">sticker capsule</a></b> to find one.
  • DOTA_Sticker_SearchMarketLabelTalent: Talent

Items

  • Tome of Knowledge: Added new attribute model with value of models/gameplay/attrib_tome_xp.vmdl

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
