Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #15

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the initial language select screen was offset incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the initial language select screen was not displaying properly on the Steam Deck
