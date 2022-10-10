- Fixed player getting stuck when crouched in water near the ground and pressing jump.
- Fixed SMG magazine grab offset (right-hand only).
- Improved dxvk logging.
- Ensure textures are in the proper image layout before submitting them to OpenVR.
Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 10 October 2022
Small update October 10th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
