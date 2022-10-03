 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 3 October 2022

Update 2022.0.1 (v9)

Update 2022.0.1 (v9) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed and redone several things regarding new sounds. There was a critical bug, which was fixed in the afternoon, but in the meantime, I started working on new icons (new implementation, which was cleaner + more performance), but I was in the middle of that at that time. For that reason, I have released another small patch with extra error checks. All should be OK now, sorry for any inconviniences!

