Instruments of Destruction update for 3 October 2022

Version 0.161 Changelist

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes
  • Add new part: Sliding Pipe (strength adjusts sliding friction)
  • Changed pistons to use Min/Max positions for improved usability
  • Updated 3 piston models to make them use staggered extensions
  • Rebalanced huge impacts in a few ways to make it less of a problem for massive vehicles
  • Added Mega Impacts slider to Sandbox mode so you can still play with extreme impacts if you want
  • Fixed release connector to apply force based on sub-part positions, not rigidbody
  • Made it possible to disable particles completely

