- Add new part: Sliding Pipe (strength adjusts sliding friction)
- Changed pistons to use Min/Max positions for improved usability
- Updated 3 piston models to make them use staggered extensions
- Rebalanced huge impacts in a few ways to make it less of a problem for massive vehicles
- Added Mega Impacts slider to Sandbox mode so you can still play with extreme impacts if you want
- Fixed release connector to apply force based on sub-part positions, not rigidbody
- Made it possible to disable particles completely
Instruments of Destruction update for 3 October 2022
Version 0.161 Changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
