Update 1.12

Map reworks
Forgotten District
- Made the map smaller. The center of the map is now more open and accessible, and removed some rarely visited corners.
Mothers Tank
- Rotated main house, widened many rooms and added details.
- Removed underground lab.
- Reworked hill to be more accessible.
- Graphical improvements.
- Many more changes.
Abandoned Village
- Reworked most of the town to make it more accessible and open.
- Removed rocks that divided the grass field.
- Graphical improvements.
Hangar
- Removed some rarely visited corners.
- Opened up the center of the map where the containers are.
- Graphical improvements.
- Many more changes.
Rocca School
- Graphical improvements to the rooftop.
Other changes
- Changed characters meshes to be preloaded instead of streamed so there is no streaming delay when they appear for the first time.
Changed files in this update