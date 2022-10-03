 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 3 October 2022

Update 1.12

Build 9643982

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map reworks

Forgotten District


  • Made the map smaller. The center of the map is now more open and accessible, and removed some rarely visited corners.

Mothers Tank

  • Rotated main house, widened many rooms and added details.
  • Removed underground lab.
  • Reworked hill to be more accessible.
  • Graphical improvements.
  • Many more changes.

Abandoned Village

  • Reworked most of the town to make it more accessible and open.
  • Removed rocks that divided the grass field.
  • Graphical improvements.

Hangar


  • Removed some rarely visited corners.
  • Opened up the center of the map where the containers are.
  • Graphical improvements.
  • Many more changes.

Rocca School

  • Graphical improvements to the rooftop.

Other changes

  • Changed characters meshes to be preloaded instead of streamed so there is no streaming delay when they appear for the first time.

