Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 3 October 2022

Changelog 2022-10-03

Share · View all patches · Build 9643515

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Keep BuildingUpgradeIndicator constant size on screen.
  • Fix shop scroll using old sprite.
  • Fix crash with button base order of init.
  • Fix ShopSummonScroll de-syncing replays. Changed how preps are serialized in replays.
  • Camera fov change when selecting kingdom layers.
  • Fix positioning of completed indicator in class quest display.
  • Fix puzzle reward toast icon.
  • Fix witch portrait missing in one case.
  • Fix some references to Fem in pacifists + toasts.
  • Add missing portraits.
  • Update tutoral TLDRs and remove weird inventory explanations.
  • Fix layout on enemy unlocked toast.
  • Fix Select button on kingdom dungeon A not being clickable.
  • Dont show / allow location section in adventure sidebar until Tavern is unlocked.
  • Simulate powerup pickups.
  • Move a number of sounds to the correct place in the ducking/volume framework.
  • Make sure spacebar reads signs and navigates stairs.
  • Fix experience puzzle being impossible.
  • Add option to restore settings to defaults.
  • Hide rewards section in QuestInfoUI if there are no rewards.
  • Attempt to fix crash when casting fireball when there is a null source / target.
  • Fix crash where score screen would have no data.
  • Make advisor pointer positioning clearer on explorers guild 0.
  • Fix puzzles being completed if dying and returning to guild.
  • Fix items placed on partially revealed blocks showing indicators. Fixes fireball puzzle showing glyph indicator.
  • Fix FindElves and FindDwarves stairs not leading back to the correct place.
  • Fix changing window size in window mode when going back to kingdom.
  • Badges use new graphics.
  • Upgraded tooltip system. Gave all score screen elements tooltips.
  • Made altar panels refresh if you gain piety while standing on them.
  • Implement new boss portraits.
  • Prevent item use after death.
  • Normal cave water tiles fixed.
  • Quick fix to splosion dungeon setpiece.
  • Give bound sword a graphic.
  • Fix magic and physical immunity effect graphics.
  • Add skulls to player and enemy info displays to indicate death.
  • Remove Advisor tutorial references to buttons that aren't on the kingdom screen anymore.
  • Fix issue preventing Kingdom gold display from updating when coming back from certain runs, also made the gold update correctly when selling trophies.
  • Update score screen tooltips to use gold sprite.
  • Fix rare nullref when exiting a level.
  • Make camera re-center on level if scrolled offscreen.
  • Adjust auto-center on player when close to edges of the level.
  • Don't auto-center on player when fully zoomed out.
  • Show item info in prep select UI.
  • Make worship button change to convert when conversion is possible.
  • Prevent Glenrick appearing in the demo until dressed appropriately.
  • Fix badges in earnings block using old sprites.
  • Prevent right clicking due to a drag selecting an enemy under the cursor.
  • Removed map screen dungeon borders that were causing issues.
  • Fix 0 earnings after a rewind was performed.
  • Tweak kingdom sidebars and text display.
  • Make game visible in background.
  • Red out item sizes, costs and use costs in various places if they can't be used right now, picked up or bought.
  • Handle case where advisor is trying to point to a null anchor.
  • Fix RubbishItem using old graphics.
  • Make unearned badges have mouseovers.

