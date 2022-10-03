Changelog 2022-10-03

- Keep BuildingUpgradeIndicator constant size on screen.
- Fix shop scroll using old sprite.
- Fix crash with button base order of init.
- Fix ShopSummonScroll de-syncing replays. Changed how preps are serialized in replays.
- Camera fov change when selecting kingdom layers.
- Fix positioning of completed indicator in class quest display.
- Fix puzzle reward toast icon.
- Fix witch portrait missing in one case.
- Fix some references to Fem in pacifists + toasts.
- Add missing portraits.
- Update tutoral TLDRs and remove weird inventory explanations.
- Fix layout on enemy unlocked toast.
- Fix Select button on kingdom dungeon A not being clickable.
- Dont show / allow location section in adventure sidebar until Tavern is unlocked.
- Simulate powerup pickups.
- Move a number of sounds to the correct place in the ducking/volume framework.
- Make sure spacebar reads signs and navigates stairs.
- Fix experience puzzle being impossible.
- Add option to restore settings to defaults.
- Hide rewards section in QuestInfoUI if there are no rewards.
- Attempt to fix crash when casting fireball when there is a null source / target.
- Fix crash where score screen would have no data.
- Make advisor pointer positioning clearer on explorers guild 0.
- Fix puzzles being completed if dying and returning to guild.
- Fix items placed on partially revealed blocks showing indicators. Fixes fireball puzzle showing glyph indicator.
- Fix FindElves and FindDwarves stairs not leading back to the correct place.
- Fix changing window size in window mode when going back to kingdom.
- Badges use new graphics.
- Upgraded tooltip system. Gave all score screen elements tooltips.
- Made altar panels refresh if you gain piety while standing on them.
- Implement new boss portraits.
- Prevent item use after death.
- Normal cave water tiles fixed.
- Quick fix to splosion dungeon setpiece.
- Give bound sword a graphic.
- Fix magic and physical immunity effect graphics.
- Add skulls to player and enemy info displays to indicate death.
- Remove Advisor tutorial references to buttons that aren't on the kingdom screen anymore.
- Fix issue preventing Kingdom gold display from updating when coming back from certain runs, also made the gold update correctly when selling trophies.
- Update score screen tooltips to use gold sprite.
- Fix rare nullref when exiting a level.
- Make camera re-center on level if scrolled offscreen.
- Adjust auto-center on player when close to edges of the level.
- Don't auto-center on player when fully zoomed out.
- Show item info in prep select UI.
- Make worship button change to convert when conversion is possible.
- Prevent Glenrick appearing in the demo until dressed appropriately.
- Fix badges in earnings block using old sprites.
- Prevent right clicking due to a drag selecting an enemy under the cursor.
- Removed map screen dungeon borders that were causing issues.
- Fix 0 earnings after a rewind was performed.
- Tweak kingdom sidebars and text display.
- Make game visible in background.
- Red out item sizes, costs and use costs in various places if they can't be used right now, picked up or bought.
- Handle case where advisor is trying to point to a null anchor.
- Fix RubbishItem using old graphics.
- Make unearned badges have mouseovers.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 3 October 2022
Changelog 2022-10-03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update