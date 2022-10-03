Version 1.1.4r is Live!

Good Monday, Avalicians! This update contains a visual overhaul to Shenlin Park's cruise ship area. We also have some additional fixes, thank you again for the reports!
General
- The loading screen now has a protocol in place to forcefully load the Classic map in the event that the Adventure map is being loaded in a Classic save file. This should prevent a softlock after defeating Merga again on an already cleared save file in Classic mode.
- Fixed a vinyl icon appearing for Bakunawa Chase in the Records tab of the global pause menu despite no vinyl existing in the stage.
- Fixed a typo in the Guide that stated you needed 300 crystals for an extra stock when the default is actually 250.
- Fixed an issue on the world map where players could walk to the space where the Basic Tutorial would appear before it's properly unlocked (after clearing Dragon Valley).
Shenlin Park
- The cruise ship in the final section of the stage has a new tileset. The collision geometry is about 98% the same as before, just some small adjustments were made in a few areas to accommodate the new tiles.
- Added a diagonal spring on the middle route just before the big double loop to make it easier to reach the top section of the loop from the bottom deck.
Battlesphere
- Acrabelle's drumroll at the start of her fight should now properly obey the global SFX volume.
- Beast One is now inactive at the start of the scene, so it should no longer be able to damage the player before they have a chance to control their character.
- Slightly increased the active range of the boss arena for Captain Kalaw's Sky Bridge rematch to make it less likely that the challenge will auto complete when Kalaw is offscreen.
- During the initial Mayhem Monday circuit before Kalaw's Challenge is cleared, choosing to quit through the menu after being defeated in any of the four mandatory challenges would take the player to a blank arena menu. This has been changed to return to the map screen instead.
Shade Armory
- Moved the first metal shield 32 pixels to the left so that Carol is able to reach it with her normal punches.
Auditorium
- Beast Three's electric orbs should now properly obey the global SFX volume.
Sky Bridge
- Moved the trajectory of Droplet Ships on the red beacon platforms back so that they cover only the left area, as the change in the previous patch was making them difficult to deal with for players who have the No Guarding stone equipped. Also lowered their position so that it is easier to reach them.
Inversion Dynamo
- If the first cutscene is skipped while the screen is fading to white, the white fade effect will now be properly disabled instead of persisting through the entire stage.
Lunar Cannon
- Added the vinyl chest to the list of the Stage Items, so that the player wouldn't be able to "collect" it multiple times on stage revisit.
- Added a pusher to the left of the player spawn in the beginning.
- Made one slightly slanted part of the left wall of the vertical shaft before the first checkpoint completely vertical.
- Trooper Turrets should now no longer override the Action Guide button prompts for the rest of the stage when the player mounts one of them. They also properly forget the player on dismount.
