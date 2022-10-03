- Changed it so broken Silver-Shrines is OFF on Hardcore
- The Custom Difficulty will be the furthest left choice, making it easier to find this mode
- Fixed the Astral Fragment counter not working in Inventory
- Fixed the missing Astral Gate on the map
- Fixed so you can't dash in dash-less Astral Gates
- I maybe fixed the Astral Spikes not reacting to the player (could not replicate the bug...)
- Changed the Cheaper Healing cost to 24% instead of 25%
- Made it so breaking the conjured Mushmover will give back 25% of the max MP
Lone Fungus update for 3 October 2022
0.4.4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
