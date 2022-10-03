Gamescom update part 2

The second part of the gamescom update is here and it should include all of the changes I wanted to do after hearing your opinions. Thanks again to anyone who played and gave feedback.

Changelog:

Changed Font of standard texts to Faustina (thanks to Vincent Büker from Gamescom for picking the font)

Increase scale of card hover for increased readability

Tooltips of cards are now coming faster

Mouse Cursor changes new normal icon

added icon for cooldown / out of Mana

added icon for interactions (NPCs, chests...)

added icon for interaction, click

Added Keywords School of Magic (this replaces the tutorial message box from before)

Shrine (To make shrines easier readable)

When casting spells while they have cooldown, a sound will be played

Summoned Minions no longer give loot bags, gold...

Fixed some nav mesh problems

Fixed bug that blocked WASD movement when moving over the level up icon

Fixed bug that happens when game data file was empty

Fixed teleporting bug

Teleport makes you now invisible for 0.75 seconds

The Camera does no longer lock you in place during combat, instead the area where you can walk will get blocked by rocks... that get "teleported" into

the level and create a fighting area.

Enemies now spawn when you are with them on screen

Added spawn SFX and VFX for spawning enemies and fighting area blockers

If a spell fails to cast, it will no longer cost you Mana or put it on cooldown

Fixed Minor bug inside the spell queue

The Spell "Grow Through Pain" (Exp on hit) is replaced by "Painful Experience" (Crit Chance increase on hit)

Projectiles that travel through enemies are now aiming more accurately