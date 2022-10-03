Update October 2022

Changes:
- Main menu changes
- Added hints to main menu, to tell the player when locked content gets available
- Rebalancing some of the levels
- Fixed some sound isseus (Some sounds were too loud in comparison to others)
Changes:
