 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Energy Tail update for 3 October 2022

Update October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9642601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Main menu changes
  • Added hints to main menu, to tell the player when locked content gets available
  • Rebalancing some of the levels
  • Fixed some sound isseus (Some sounds were too loud in comparison to others)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link