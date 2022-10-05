Patch note 0.7.4.4

Greetings! Today we bring you a short and sweet patch note from our latest fix.
Here’s what’s been changed or updated:
- Lightfist’s deflection now charges to maximum level quicker;
- Resolved an issue causing Flipbugs (the beetles you can find in Hollow Hive) to never open their shell and stay invulnerable indefinitely;
- Resolved Spark’s Orb Expansion mutation not working after loading an ongoing run;
- Resolved an issue with some unlocked specimen mutations not appearing during play.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update