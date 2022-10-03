 Skip to content

WFO World Football Online update for 3 October 2022

v1.2d is released.

Build 9642009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Wage alert when there is no problem when the balance / wage cost.
  • Error at match start when playing with a friendly match between user teams.
  • Transfer list was not working.
Added
  • Bunch of new team logos.
Match Engine
  • Fixed long pass algorithm.
  • Fixed avoidance between teammates.
  • Better short passing algorithm.
  • Removed the old stadium & training ground.
  • Added 2 full stadiums (Normal & Small).
  • 3D grass.
  • Better goal net physics.
  • Revamped all match cameras.
  • New match presentation visuals.
  • Improved ball physics.

Enjoy v1.2d!

