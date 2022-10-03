v1.2d is released.

Fixed
- Wage alert when there is no problem when the balance / wage cost.
- Error at match start when playing with a friendly match between user teams.
- Transfer list was not working.
Added
- Bunch of new team logos.
Match Engine
- Fixed long pass algorithm.
- Fixed avoidance between teammates.
- Better short passing algorithm.
- Removed the old stadium & training ground.
- Added 2 full stadiums (Normal & Small).
- 3D grass.
- Better goal net physics.
- Revamped all match cameras.
- New match presentation visuals.
- Improved ball physics.
Enjoy v1.2d!
