- Upgraded the game engine to Godot 3.5.1, with all the new stability and performance improvements it brings.
- A new in-game performance profiler, available by pressing ctrl+~, displays detailed performance data. This is mostly a development tool, but you can use it to fine-tune your performance and provide much more detailed feedback when reporting performance issues.
- NPC AI is now more efficient.
- NPC AI will not act smarter if you run the game in a higher framerate anymore.
- Improved performance of the Enceladus station Dealer menu and simulations in the equipment simulations in Tuning and Hardware menus.
- Overall performance improvements.
- Some stations left the simulation range prematurely and could re-spawn in front of your ship.
- Removed lag spikes when a new ship initialized in the rings.
- Fixed a bug that caused NPC ships to forget about other ships if they got near them, and then backed away for some distance. This will fix issues with the racing team losing track of the racing drone and not participating in the race anymore if you got far away enough from them.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 3 October 2022
0.558.3 - Digital Heartbeat
Patchnotes via Steam Community
