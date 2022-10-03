- Updated: Enemy zones and frequencies
- Updated: Traps
- Optimized some scene transitions
- During battle scene, each enemy character is now encompassed around a red outline to help differentiate from player party characters
Athereon: Advent I update for 3 October 2022
BUILD_2022.10.02b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
