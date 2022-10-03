 Skip to content

Athereon: Advent I update for 3 October 2022

BUILD_2022.10.02b1

Build 9641343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated: Enemy zones and frequencies
  • Updated: Traps
  • Optimized some scene transitions
  • During battle scene, each enemy character is now encompassed around a red outline to help differentiate from player party characters

