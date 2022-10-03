0.1.2.9 | Bugfix Patch

- Fixed an issue in multiplayer lobbies that wouldn’t start the countdown.
- Fixed an issue that prevented workstations to show the correct location of the password.
- Fixed an issue that wouldn’t delete a Keycard from the inventory after having used it.
- Fixed an issue where the player would stop hacking a workstation and couldn’t get back in.
- Fixed an issue where the alarms would stay on after escaping.
- Fixed an issue where the skybox would go dark.
- Fixed an issue in VR where players would be teleported to space after dying.
- Leadorboards are now correctly displaying in descending order.
