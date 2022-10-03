 Skip to content

Horrors of Space update for 3 October 2022

0.1.2.9 | Bugfix Patch

Build 9641290

  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer lobbies that wouldn’t start the countdown.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented workstations to show the correct location of the password.
  • Fixed an issue that wouldn’t delete a Keycard from the inventory after having used it.
  • Fixed an issue where the player would stop hacking a workstation and couldn’t get back in.
  • Fixed an issue where the alarms would stay on after escaping.
  • Fixed an issue where the skybox would go dark.
  • Fixed an issue in VR where players would be teleported to space after dying.
  • Leadorboards are now correctly displaying in descending order.

