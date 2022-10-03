 Skip to content

Three Kingdom: The Journey update for 3 October 2022

EA patch note 1.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this update is as follows:

  1. Adjust the point to drag the strip below the general selection page so that the initial point is on the left instead of in the middle

  2. Adjust the UI size of the general roster to make it easier to click

  3. Repair the html bug in the upgrade equipment interface

  4. Move the character up a little to avoid being covered by cards

  5. The same card will not appear in the market now

  6. All levels will now be displayed in the black part of the map

  7. Your equipment and treasures will be displayed in the map

  8. Repair the equipment triggered by the round, and the bug will be triggered twice in the first round of the battle

  9. Repair the condition that the guard cavalry cannot fight

  10. Fix the bug triggered by Double Stranded Sword at the beginning of the battle

  11. Fix the bug that the equipment upgrade description in the upgrade equipment interface has a chance to be framed

  12. Fix the text problem of the English version

  13. Unrivaled Cataphract will appear alone

  14. Fix the bug that the upgrade effect of the city cannot be obtained after obtaining the treasure that can upgrade the equipment in the city level

  15. Zhang Fei gains more rage, and will not reset the rage gain speed according to the level

  16. Fix the bug at Zhang Niujiao that ended just after clearing the soldiers

  17. Fix the bug that the Shining Night Jade Lion has a chance not to reduce the cost

  18. Fix bugs that can't be attacked when attacking and mocking enemies

  19. Subdivide the camp classification and arms classification in the card collection

  20. Updated menu text ui

  21. Updated key ui and added animation sound effect

  22. Added victory and failure interfaces

  23. Optimized the novice tutorial of the general roster

  24. Special thanks and feedback channels are added to the menu interface

  25. Updated Chinese fonts

  26. Added game loading interface

  27. Text introduction in difficult mode is added

  28. The position of elite enemy will be displayed on map now

Thank you for your patience. I will start making Sun Jian camp in the next 2 months, and I will bring you an updated progress report around the end of October!

