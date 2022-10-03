EA patch note 1.17

Hello everyone, this update is as follows:
Adjust the point to drag the strip below the general selection page so that the initial point is on the left instead of in the middle
Adjust the UI size of the general roster to make it easier to click
Repair the html bug in the upgrade equipment interface
Move the character up a little to avoid being covered by cards
The same card will not appear in the market now
All levels will now be displayed in the black part of the map
Your equipment and treasures will be displayed in the map
Repair the equipment triggered by the round, and the bug will be triggered twice in the first round of the battle
Repair the condition that the guard cavalry cannot fight
Fix the bug triggered by Double Stranded Sword at the beginning of the battle
Fix the bug that the equipment upgrade description in the upgrade equipment interface has a chance to be framed
Fix the text problem of the English version
Unrivaled Cataphract will appear alone
Fix the bug that the upgrade effect of the city cannot be obtained after obtaining the treasure that can upgrade the equipment in the city level
Zhang Fei gains more rage, and will not reset the rage gain speed according to the level
Fix the bug at Zhang Niujiao that ended just after clearing the soldiers
Fix the bug that the Shining Night Jade Lion has a chance not to reduce the cost
Fix bugs that can't be attacked when attacking and mocking enemies
Subdivide the camp classification and arms classification in the card collection
Updated menu text ui
Updated key ui and added animation sound effect
Added victory and failure interfaces
Optimized the novice tutorial of the general roster
Special thanks and feedback channels are added to the menu interface
Updated Chinese fonts
Added game loading interface
Text introduction in difficult mode is added
The position of elite enemy will be displayed on map now
Thank you for your patience. I will start making Sun Jian camp in the next 2 months, and I will bring you an updated progress report around the end of October!
Changed files in this update