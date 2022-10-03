EA patch note 1.17

Hello everyone, this update is as follows:

Adjust the point to drag the strip below the general selection page so that the initial point is on the left instead of in the middle

Adjust the UI size of the general roster to make it easier to click

Repair the html bug in the upgrade equipment interface

Move the character up a little to avoid being covered by cards

The same card will not appear in the market now

All levels will now be displayed in the black part of the map

Your equipment and treasures will be displayed in the map

Repair the equipment triggered by the round, and the bug will be triggered twice in the first round of the battle

Repair the condition that the guard cavalry cannot fight

Fix the bug triggered by Double Stranded Sword at the beginning of the battle

Fix the bug that the equipment upgrade description in the upgrade equipment interface has a chance to be framed

Fix the text problem of the English version

Unrivaled Cataphract will appear alone

Fix the bug that the upgrade effect of the city cannot be obtained after obtaining the treasure that can upgrade the equipment in the city level

Zhang Fei gains more rage, and will not reset the rage gain speed according to the level

Fix the bug at Zhang Niujiao that ended just after clearing the soldiers

Fix the bug that the Shining Night Jade Lion has a chance not to reduce the cost

Fix bugs that can't be attacked when attacking and mocking enemies

Subdivide the camp classification and arms classification in the card collection

Updated menu text ui

Updated key ui and added animation sound effect

Added victory and failure interfaces

Optimized the novice tutorial of the general roster

Special thanks and feedback channels are added to the menu interface

Updated Chinese fonts

Added game loading interface

Text introduction in difficult mode is added