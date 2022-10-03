 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes Rally update for 3 October 2022

2022.10.3 Update & BUG Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9640976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated to Level 25.
  2. Fixed the issue of getting Caroline's and Hubert's ascensions mixed up.
  3. Open the tower ascension function, now you can make your towers more powerful.
  4. Significantly reduce the difficulty of hero's ascension. At the same time, for the sake of game balance, we properly reduce the attribute values obtained through the hero leveling up.
  5. Added Divine Soul Fragment and Mastercraft Blueprint to make the ascension easier.
  6. Due to the unreasonable level items before, we have modified it. Now the items obtained through the levels are more abundant.
  7. Reopen the shop, which can be used to buy common props by spending gems.
  8. Add the function of exiting the game.
  9. Optimize some minor problems.
Looking Forward
  1. Update at least 1 level every day, usually we will update 2 to 3 levels. Total main line will have 41 levels.
  2. Currently some achievements cannot be achieved, or too difficult to achieve. This issue will be fixed.
  3. Add the function of selling bag items and the function of converting props.

We will continue to collect opinions to improve the game. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link