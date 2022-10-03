2022.10.3 Update & BUG Fix

- Updated to Level 25.
- Fixed the issue of getting Caroline's and Hubert's ascensions mixed up.
- Open the tower ascension function, now you can make your towers more powerful.
- Significantly reduce the difficulty of hero's ascension. At the same time, for the sake of game balance, we properly reduce the attribute values obtained through the hero leveling up.
- Added Divine Soul Fragment and Mastercraft Blueprint to make the ascension easier.
- Due to the unreasonable level items before, we have modified it. Now the items obtained through the levels are more abundant.
- Reopen the shop, which can be used to buy common props by spending gems.
- Add the function of exiting the game.
- Optimize some minor problems.
Looking Forward
- Update at least 1 level every day, usually we will update 2 to 3 levels. Total main line will have 41 levels.
- Currently some achievements cannot be achieved, or too difficult to achieve. This issue will be fixed.
- Add the function of selling bag items and the function of converting props.
We will continue to collect opinions to improve the game. Thank you!
Changed files in this update