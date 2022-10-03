 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raid Healing update for 3 October 2022

Patch 1.0.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9640854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buffs and debuffs can now be displayed outside the group slots. Toggleable in the UI settings.
  • Abilities are now grayed out if the available mana is not enough to activate them.
  • Equipped healer items are now compared in the tooltip with the item in the comparison slot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link