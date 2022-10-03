- Buffs and debuffs can now be displayed outside the group slots. Toggleable in the UI settings.
- Abilities are now grayed out if the available mana is not enough to activate them.
- Equipped healer items are now compared in the tooltip with the item in the comparison slot.
Raid Healing update for 3 October 2022
Patch 1.0.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
