Alpha 3.0 is Live!

Quality of Life
- Ability Tooltips
- Merchant Tile Tooltips
- Boss Tile Tooltips
- Abilities can now be activated by clicking on them
- Redesigned enemy health bars
Bug Fixes
- Abilities do significantly less damage against bosses
- Connecting to the same marketplace multiple times no longer does anything
- Killing all bosses in a level now properly shows the victory screen
- Bug reporter fixed
- Fixed lag when enemies spawned
Balance
- Loot goblin rebalanced. Now has very low health, high speed, more gold, and no longer drops an item
- Enemy health lower earlier, and higher later
- Refresh cost scales linearly instead of exponentially
