Towercraft Playtest update for 3 October 2022

Alpha 3.0 is Live!

Towercraft Playtest update for 3 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of Life

  • Ability Tooltips
  • Merchant Tile Tooltips
  • Boss Tile Tooltips
  • Abilities can now be activated by clicking on them
  • Redesigned enemy health bars

Bug Fixes

  • Abilities do significantly less damage against bosses
  • Connecting to the same marketplace multiple times no longer does anything
  • Killing all bosses in a level now properly shows the victory screen
  • Bug reporter fixed
  • Fixed lag when enemies spawned

Balance

  • Loot goblin rebalanced. Now has very low health, high speed, more gold, and no longer drops an item
  • Enemy health lower earlier, and higher later
  • Refresh cost scales linearly instead of exponentially

