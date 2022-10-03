 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chemists: Area of infection update for 3 October 2022

Update 0.3.0.400

Share · View all patches · Build 9640490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, today we have prepared another update, worked on level optimization and many other changes, bug fixes and world development.

New:

  • Added new animal spawn locations.
  • Near future transitions, zones have been added with a notification that the transitions are still in development.
  • Added save and load game buttons to the pause menu.

Change:

  • Work was carried out on the game save system, now it works correctly.
  • Adjusted the correct movement speed for animals.
  • Adjusted experience when killing different animals.
  • Animal attack range adjusted.
  • Fixed minor bugs in localization.
  • Changed weapon prices. Weapons are now cheaper.
  • The display of the closed transition zone is correctly configured.
  • If you set the materials to minimum and medium, then there will be no puddles from the rain.
  • Now when setting the interaction button, the display in the game on the items is correct.

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed collision in animals. Now the dimensions correspond to the animal.
  • System information is no longer displayed above animals.
  • Changed physical effects when hitting animals.
  • Fixed bugs with saving.
  • Fixed oblique shooting from AK74U
  • Optimization of animal performance.
  • Removed the appearance of stripes on the doors.
  • Fixed swamp area, now animals will not walk on it.

World:

  • Were working to optimize the world.
  • A village has been added to the map.
  • The base of bandits was a little settled down and bandits appeared there.
  • Forest optimization.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1827691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link