Update 0.3.0.400

Hello, today we have prepared another update, worked on level optimization and many other changes, bug fixes and world development.
New:
- Added new animal spawn locations.
- Near future transitions, zones have been added with a notification that the transitions are still in development.
- Added save and load game buttons to the pause menu.
Change:
- Work was carried out on the game save system, now it works correctly.
- Adjusted the correct movement speed for animals.
- Adjusted experience when killing different animals.
- Animal attack range adjusted.
- Fixed minor bugs in localization.
- Changed weapon prices. Weapons are now cheaper.
- The display of the closed transition zone is correctly configured.
- If you set the materials to minimum and medium, then there will be no puddles from the rain.
- Now when setting the interaction button, the display in the game on the items is correct.
Bugs fixed:
- Fixed collision in animals. Now the dimensions correspond to the animal.
- System information is no longer displayed above animals.
- Changed physical effects when hitting animals.
- Fixed bugs with saving.
- Fixed oblique shooting from AK74U
- Optimization of animal performance.
- Removed the appearance of stripes on the doors.
- Fixed swamp area, now animals will not walk on it.
World:
- Were working to optimize the world.
- A village has been added to the map.
- The base of bandits was a little settled down and bandits appeared there.
- Forest optimization.
