Patch 0.7.3.7 - Fixy fixy!

This patch does the following:
- Gets rid of two crashes.
- Improves miners get-next-work-order selection.
Best wishes and lots of love and a big thanks for all the feedback! <3
//Mattias
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch does the following:
Best wishes and lots of love and a big thanks for all the feedback! <3
//Mattias
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update