Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 3 October 2022

Patch 0.7.3.7 - Fixy fixy!

This patch does the following:

  • Gets rid of two crashes.
  • Improves miners get-next-work-order selection.

Best wishes and lots of love and a big thanks for all the feedback! <3
//Mattias

