 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 3 October 2022

Additional Language Support, Bug Fixes & UI

Share · View all patches · Build 9640260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Language Support

  • German language has been added. This language is supported through the majority of the game. This is still a work in Progress.
  • Additional Spanish, French & Polish language support.
  • Currently I am only working on German, Spanish, Polish, French.
  • Currently in discussions for Portuguese & Turkish, but no guarantees.
  • I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a language unless the game supports it 100%
  • If you would like to contribute or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • Fixed a bug where cutscene dialogue would not load the proper translations.
  • Fixed a bug related to the parrot hat unlocked from rickety rapids.
  • Cleaned up UI on alternate languages.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link