Additional Language Support, Bug Fixes & UI

Language Support
- German language has been added. This language is supported through the majority of the game. This is still a work in Progress.
- Additional Spanish, French & Polish language support.
- Currently I am only working on German, Spanish, Polish, French.
- Currently in discussions for Portuguese & Turkish, but no guarantees.
- I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a language unless the game supports it 100%
- If you would like to contribute or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Fixed a bug where cutscene dialogue would not load the proper translations.
- Fixed a bug related to the parrot hat unlocked from rickety rapids.
- Cleaned up UI on alternate languages.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Changed files in this update