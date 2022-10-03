 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Light update for 3 October 2022

Urgent Patch V1.0.2 (Mac)

Share · View all patches · Build 9639580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

This patch is for Mac users. Please refer to the notes here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1134520/view/3263444873767877019

Thanks,
Mirari

Changed files in this update

Dark Light MAC Depot 1134522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link