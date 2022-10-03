1.4.0 update

Version 1.4.0 (Development)
Warning: This is the 1.4.0 test development version
Updated
- Image blur processing
- Coffin
- Turtle
- Added TCM manikin
- Chair animation and sound
- The bug that the item will become virtual when you view the item has been repaired
- Gamma game brightness can be adjusted
- Added basic scene sound effects
- Optimized the color of the scene
- Add two traditional ghosts, black and white impermanence AI
- Added a steam achievement (exclusive for testing)
I have been looking for inspiration for some time, appreciated many horror video games at home and abroad, and started to prepare for the next process
Prepare to redo the scene of the underworld Then add the model of the scene. In order to increase the sensory stimulation of the players, we will continue to add a number of Chinese terror models
The map of the scene may need to be added. The current 1.4 version is all about the sun, and it is estimated that 1.5 can experience the hell
In order to reflect the Chinese style terror, a lot of efforts will be made on the details of the game, such as the shadow cast by the coffin is a human shadow: it seems normal to contemplate but unreasonable.
UI and menu fonts will be updated later
Since the screen brightness and contrast of each player are different, this version adds gamma value adjustment, which can change the brightness of the game (if it is still dark, you can join the group to give suggestions)
This steam achievement can only be obtained by downloading the test version, and will not be available again after the official version of 2.0
Changed depots in test_ue5_18hell branch