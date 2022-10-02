 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 2 October 2022

2022.10.3 Game Update

  • The version number of the game was changed to be named after the number of updates, the latest being 0.026
  • Changed the target point tip on the old alley map to yellow and added animation
  • Adjust recoil of all weapons
  • Adjusted the picture and brightness of the red dot scope
  • Fixed an issue with penetration when using machine vision
  • Fixed an issue with invalid music Settings in the home screen
  • Fixed bug where pressing ESC on the home screen creates an infinite exit prompt
  • Fixed an issue where all weapons had their silencer mounted upside down

