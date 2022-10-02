Update 1.3.0 (2023100201), 10/02/2022

Bug fixes:
- fixes several issues with TV and Highlights modes
- fixed bug where uniforms switch after watching tv or highlights
- fixes bug where MVP cycles through players (was a debugging option)
- fixed bug where some penalties (mainly encroachment) showed 'Touchdown!'
Improvements:
- added player photos to player popups on play calling screens
- huge improvements to Hail Mary passes
- new user preference whether to move Watched games to front when clicking them in the studio
Changed files in this update