Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 2 October 2022

Update 1.3.0 (2023100201), 10/02/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9638583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • fixes several issues with TV and Highlights modes
  • fixed bug where uniforms switch after watching tv or highlights
  • fixes bug where MVP cycles through players (was a debugging option)
  • fixed bug where some penalties (mainly encroachment) showed 'Touchdown!'

Improvements:

  • added player photos to player popups on play calling screens
  • huge improvements to Hail Mary passes
  • new user preference whether to move Watched games to front when clicking them in the studio

