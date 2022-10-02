 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 2 October 2022

V. 2.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9638581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new gun: the revolver
  • Added ammo crates, you guessed it, a way to get more ammo
  • Added a shield, a way to lessen entity damage
  • Fixed a bug with energy drinks not working
  • Fixed a bug with a chase scene in level 0
  • Added some fun balloons to level 0 =)
  • Added some more carpet patches to level 5
  • Level 13 is much spookier now, the level event is darker
  • Levels 14, 15, 19, and 2 now have more notes lying around
  • Smilers can be damaged be turning your flashlight on and off in their face and are slower
  • Notes are now grabbable
  • Moved the frontrooms mirror into the shop room

Hope you enjoy the update. Have fun out there being the best shot in the backrooms! Bye.

