- Added a new gun: the revolver
- Added ammo crates, you guessed it, a way to get more ammo
- Added a shield, a way to lessen entity damage
- Fixed a bug with energy drinks not working
- Fixed a bug with a chase scene in level 0
- Added some fun balloons to level 0 =)
- Added some more carpet patches to level 5
- Level 13 is much spookier now, the level event is darker
- Levels 14, 15, 19, and 2 now have more notes lying around
- Smilers can be damaged be turning your flashlight on and off in their face and are slower
- Notes are now grabbable
- Moved the frontrooms mirror into the shop room
Hope you enjoy the update. Have fun out there being the best shot in the backrooms! Bye.
Changed files in this update