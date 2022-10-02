 Skip to content

Arcanium update for 2 October 2022

Patch 10.98 Fixed Transmuting and Maverick's hand bugs

Patch 10.98 · Build 9638566

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the battle reports from the front lines heroes!

Patch Notes - 10.98

  • Fixed an issue with Transmuting Artifacts where the chosen artifact would not be destroyed if it was equipped.
  • Fixed an issue with Mavericks cards sometimes becoming unplayable despite having resources to pay for them.
  • Fixed an issue with Minions Health and Shield (which just adds temporary 1-turn health increase for minions) where the Preview Damage would incorrectly calculate the minions shield portion leading to wrong previews.
  • Fixed the Deck Viewer size which would stay extra long even with 1 or 2 items in it.
  • Fixed and issue with Plated Skin passive from Akhan's blue Hands from triggering twice on battle start.
  • Fixed an issue with Multiples of the same Potion equipped would not all reload properly from a saved run.
  • Fixed the Achievements being unclickable to view.
  • Updated the description for Stasis to what it's actually doing now. "Unable to receive damage, healing, or status effects."
  • From now on the enemy Enchants "Blood Frenzy", "Fiery Flare", "Teeth and Claws", and "Voodoo Aura" will not have their icon darken once they've been used in a turn.
  • Updated the Arena button which allowed you to Transmute and artifact to ensure you have a valid artifact to Transmute.
  • Fixed Thousand Fists which was dealing 5 multistrikes instead of 4.
  • Fixed Potion of Dreams for not showing you what's in your Draw pile, but instead just what was in your starting deck.
  • Added new option to the settings menu to choose of the game can Run in the Background or not.
  • Fixed Node Label for Shard battles to show 1x Ability+ instead of 2.
  • Fixed Voodoo Aura X from applying more Hex than it says it should (6).

