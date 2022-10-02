 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 2 October 2022

Solomon Snow: First Contact Demo Build version: 1.1.159-gedbbb91e

Share · View all patches · Build 9638087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved performance for low devices.
  • Re-balanced Boss1.
  • Balanced Match3 puzzles.
  • Added new events, and in game messages.
  • Improved all voice sounds, and for weapons.
  • Added Journal Quests.
  • Updated Match3 mechanic.
  • Improved skill tree design.
  • Fixed flickering UI in the background.
  • Added Social Media connections.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link