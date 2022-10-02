- Improved performance for low devices.
- Re-balanced Boss1.
- Balanced Match3 puzzles.
- Added new events, and in game messages.
- Improved all voice sounds, and for weapons.
- Added Journal Quests.
- Updated Match3 mechanic.
- Improved skill tree design.
- Fixed flickering UI in the background.
- Added Social Media connections.
Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 2 October 2022
Solomon Snow: First Contact Demo Build version: 1.1.159-gedbbb91e
